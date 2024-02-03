Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Tata Motors unveils Curvv SUV: Details

Mumbai: Tata Motors revealed its Tata Curvv Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The SUV was unveiled on the inaugural day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.This SUV, is set to hit the markets in the upcoming months.

The Curvv SUV boasts a sleek design with a distinctive coupe-like roofline. It comes with an extended LED light bar, , a redesigned grille with a mix of piano black and body color finish, and revamped front and rear bumpers. The Curvv also introduces innovative features like flush door handles, a first for Tata models.

Also Read: ‘I didn’t die of cervical cancer’, says Poonam Pandey

It measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. It gets a 422-litre boot.

Tata will first launch the Curvv EV. The diesel variant will be powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, capable of producing 113 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Tata will also launch a 125hp, 225Nm, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine and a CNG option.

Production of the Curvv EV is slated to commence in April at Tata Motors’ Ranjangaon plant. The brand has set a sales target of 48,000 units annually, including 12,000 units of the Curvv EV.