Bharat Mobility Show 2024: Royal Enfield unveils its first flex-fuel motorcycle Classic 350: Details

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler Royal Enfield unveiled its first flex-fuel motorcycle Classic 350 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The company has not revealed the launch plan for the bike as yet. Once launched, the motorcycle will run with a blend ethanol and of petrol. The exact use of a percentage of petrol and ethanol in the vehicle is yet to be clarified by the brand.

The flex fuel vehicle shares a similar seating arrangement, side profile, mudguard, and even front fascia as the Classic 350. The motorcycle features a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlight, a solo rider saddle, a power start button, a semi-digital instrument cluster, traditional wire-spoked wheels , front forks and a shock absorber.

It will be powered by a 350cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The unit will generate a max power of 20bhp at 6100rpm and a maximum torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield, a unit of Eicher Motors Ltd, has recently said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to develop new products, Electric Vehicles (EVs) products and capacity building.