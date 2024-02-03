Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices depreciated in Kerala today. The yellow metal is priced at Rs 46,480, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5810, down by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram and Rs 15 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs.62885.0 per 10 gram, down by 0.127%. Silver futures ended at Rs.73341.0 per kg, down by 0.027% . In major markets, price of of 24 carat gold is Rs.6397 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5865 per gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,053.09 per ounce. Price of gold has climbed 1.8% so far this week, set for its best weekly gain since late-December. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,070.30 per ounce. Price of spot gold rose nearly 1% on Thursday after data from the U.S. Labor Department showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.10 per ounce, platinum shed 0.5% to $908.55, while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $962.91.