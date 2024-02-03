Easy millet noodles recipe for breakfast

Ingredients:

– 200g millet noodles

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, etc.), finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1-inch ginger, grated

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce (optional, for added flavor)

– 1 teaspoon sesame oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Green onions for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Cook Millet Noodles:

– Boil water in a large pot and cook millet noodles according to the package instructions.

– Once cooked, drain and rinse the noodles under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.

2. Prepare Vegetables:

– Heat vegetable oil in a wok or a large pan over medium-high heat.

– Add minced garlic and grated ginger, sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

– Add the chopped mixed vegetables and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until they are slightly tender but still crisp.

3. Combine Noodles and Vegetables:

– Add the cooked millet noodles to the vegetables in the wok.

– Pour soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using) over the noodles and vegetables. Toss everything together to combine well.

4. Season and Garnish:

– Season with salt and pepper to taste.

– Drizzle sesame oil over the noodles and toss again to ensure even coating.

– Garnish with chopped green onions for added freshness.

5. Serve:

– Serve the millet noodles hot, and you can customize with additional sauces or toppings according to your preference.

Enjoy your nutritious and delicious millet noodles! Feel free to add protein sources like tofu, chicken, or shrimp if desired.