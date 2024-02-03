Eating these foods will help deworm your body naturally

There several good bacteria in our gut. These microbes help regulate metabolism, and digestion and aid overall bodily functions, including boosting immunity. But, there are also several bad bacteria, worms, and parasites also reside in our gut. These bad microbes disrupt our gut health and overall nourishment, causing serious health problems.

To reduce this risk, medical experts deworming at regular intervals. Ayurvedic expert and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda on her social media handle shared some top foods that will help us to deworm naturally.

Here are they:

1. Garlic: Garlic is loaded with antimicrobial properties. This helps you get rid of parasites, worms, and unhealthy bacteria in your body.

2. Ginger: Ginger is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that help benefit your health against oxidative stress, further curing any kind of inflammation due to parasitic reactions.

3. Turmeric: Turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antimicrobial properties that help benefit you in various ways. This will help get rid of unhealthy bacteria in the gut and also purify your blood.

4. Thyme: This herb helps stimulate the Thymus gland, which produces T cells – an important factor that helps boost immune health.

5. Cucumber seeds: Cucumber seeds is known to help paralyze intestinal parasitical worms in the gut.

6. Papaya Seeds: Papaya seeds also work against parasitical worms in your gut. You can just take the seeds, mix them with honey, and consume.