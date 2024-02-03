Flavorful Egg Masala Bajji Recipe

Certainly! Here’s a simple recipe for Egg Masala Bajji:
Egg Masala Bajji Recipe:
Ingredients:
– 4 boiled eggs, cut into halves
– 1 cup besan (gram flour)
– 2 tablespoons rice flour
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
– Salt to taste
– Water (as needed for batter)
– Oil for deep frying
– Chopped coriander leaves for garnish
For the Masala Filling:
– 1 onion, finely chopped
– 1 tomato, finely chopped
– 1 green chili, finely chopped
– 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
– Curry leaves
– Salt to taste
– 1 tablespoon oil
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Masala Filling:
– Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.
– Add ginger-garlic paste and green chili. Sauté for a minute.
– Add chopped tomatoes, curry leaves, and cook until tomatoes are soft and oil separates.
– Season with salt and garam masala. Mix well and set aside.
2. Prepare the Egg Bajji Batter:
– In a mixing bowl, combine besan, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt.
– Gradually add water and whisk to form a smooth, lump-free batter. It should have a coating consistency.
3. Assemble and Fry:
– Take each boiled egg half, stuff it with the prepared masala filling.
– Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.
– Dip the stuffed eggs into the besan batter, ensuring they are well coated.
– Carefully place them into the hot oil and deep fry until golden brown.
– Remove and place on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
4. Serve:
– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.
