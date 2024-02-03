Flavorful Egg Masala Bajji Recipe

Certainly! Here’s a simple recipe for Egg Masala Bajji:

Egg Masala Bajji Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 4 boiled eggs, cut into halves

– 1 cup besan (gram flour)

– 2 tablespoons rice flour

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Water (as needed for batter)

– Oil for deep frying

– Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

For the Masala Filling:

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 tomato, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– Curry leaves

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Masala Filling:

– Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

– Add ginger-garlic paste and green chili. Sauté for a minute.

– Add chopped tomatoes, curry leaves, and cook until tomatoes are soft and oil separates.

– Season with salt and garam masala. Mix well and set aside.

2. Prepare the Egg Bajji Batter:

– In a mixing bowl, combine besan, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt.

– Gradually add water and whisk to form a smooth, lump-free batter. It should have a coating consistency.

3. Assemble and Fry:

– Take each boiled egg half, stuff it with the prepared masala filling.

– Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.

– Dip the stuffed eggs into the besan batter, ensuring they are well coated.

– Carefully place them into the hot oil and deep fry until golden brown.

– Remove and place on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

4. Serve:

– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.