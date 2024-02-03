Former chief minister tests positive for Covid, swine flu

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and swine flu. He confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

‘Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days. In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health,’ Gehlot wrote on X.

Ashok Gehlot has been admitted to the IDH center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur. His condition is stable as of now and he is recovering under the supervision of doctors.