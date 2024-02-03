Former professional American football player, actor Carl Weathers passes away at the age of 76

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player and accomplished actor, who passed away at the age of 76. His manager, Matt Luber, confirmed the sad news in a statement on Friday (Feb 2), expressing deep sorrow over Weathers’ peaceful passing in his sleep.

Luber acknowledged Weathers as an extraordinary human being whose contributions spanned film, television, the arts, and sports, leaving an indelible mark recognized worldwide across generations. Weathers’ family also shared their sentiments, paying tribute to his exceptional life.

Carl Weathers gained fame by portraying the iconic boxer Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies alongside Sylvester Stallone. The duo’s dynamic performances in the hit films of the 1970s and 1980s propelled both actors to stardom. Weathers’ audition for the role reportedly included constructive criticism of Stallone’s acting, a move that unexpectedly secured him the part.

Beyond his role in the “Rocky” series, Weathers starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film “Predator.” In recent years, he gained acclaim for his Emmy-winning role in “The Mandalorian,” a popular spin-off of the “Star Wars” franchise.

Reflecting on his early career, Weathers discussed the challenges of playing a boxer and the occasional difficulty in avoiding actual punches on set. He mentioned his concern about accidentally hurting Sylvester Stallone during intense scenes and emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary injuries.

Weathers, who briefly played for the Oakland Raiders in the National Football League before transitioning to acting in the early ’70s, retired from professional football to pursue his passion for the arts. His legacy will endure through his impactful contributions to the world of entertainment.