Grammys: All except one of the nominees for the newly created Best African Music category are Nigerians

As artists prepare to grace the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the newly introduced Best African Music category sees all nominees, except one, hailing from Nigeria. This notable presence of Nigerian musicians, including Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, at one of the most prestigious music awards is considered by leaders in the country’s creative industry as a recognition of Nigeria’s expanding “soft power” influence, extending beyond the realm of music.

Nigeria’s cultural impact, especially through the sounds of Afrobeats, has transcended borders. The rhythms and beats of Nigerian stars resonate from Paris hotel lobbies to Mexico City nightclubs, reflecting the global reach of “naija” culture—slang for Nigeria. This widespread acceptance and celebration of Nigerian music and culture on an international stage underscore the country’s growing influence.

Prior to the Grammys, Nigerian artists had already achieved significant milestones, such as selling out venues like London’s O2 Arena and collaborating with global icons like Selena Gomez and Drake. This trend suggests that Nigeria’s soft power is not confined to music alone but encompasses various aspects, including fashion, dance, and attitude, collectively referred to as Afrobeats culture.

Obi Asika, a record executive recently appointed as the director of the National Council for Arts and Culture, sees this cultural phenomenon as more than just a passing wave. He views it as the inception of a future where Nigeria’s soft power continues to evolve organically, with music acting as a catalyst for a broader cultural impact. The integration of Nigerian cultural elements into the global mainstream reflects a positive trajectory for the country’s influence on the world stage.