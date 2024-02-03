Grand Entrance by NaMo in Gujarat Budget

In the Gujarat budget announcement, the BJP-led government revealed plans for three new schemes named after Prime Minister Modi. These initiatives, namely Namo Lakshmi, Namo Shri, and Namo Saraswati, are collectively valued at Rs 2,250 crore. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented a Rs 3.32 lakh-crore budget for 2024-25, emphasizing that no new taxes would be imposed. Among the proposed schemes, Namo Lakshmi aims to provide financial assistance to girls in classes 9 to 12, with an allocation of Rs 1,250 crore. Namo Saraswati focuses on supporting students in the science stream in higher secondary schools, expecting to increase enrollments over the next five years, with a provision of Rs 250 crore. Lastly, the Namo Shri Scheme allocates Rs 750 crore to assist pregnant women in specific categories with Rs 12,000.

The total budget outlay for 2024-25 is Rs 3,32,465 crore, indicating a 10.44 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. The government prioritized citizens’ relief, proposing no new taxes and announcing a surplus of Rs 146.72 crore. Additionally, measures were taken to ease provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and stamp duty, providing a relief of Rs 754 crore to the public. Finance Minister Desai highlighted the focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women power, aligning with the core principles of GYAN – Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari Shakti.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047, emphasizing development for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. However, the state Congress criticized the budget as directionless, citing increased income tax revenue without sufficient relief for the public, according to Opposition leader Amit Chavda.