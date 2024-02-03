‘I didn’t die of cervical cancer’, says Poonam Pandey

Mumbai: A big twist in the news that actress and model Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer has happened today. The controversial actress shared new videos saying ‘I am alive’. The actress claimed that she faked her death to increase awareness about cervical cancer.

‘I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to cervical cancer,’ said Poonam Pandey on Instagram.

‘I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about – cervical cancer. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease,’ she said in another post.

Yesterday, her team shared an official statement about her death on her Instagram account.The new was also confirmed by her manager.

‘This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,’ said her team in the post.

She got detected with cancer sometime back, and it was in the later stage. She was in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, and the funeral will mostly happen there,’ said her manager.

Meanwhile, now the actress is getting heavy criticism on social media for faking her death.

Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film ‘Nasha’. However, the actor and social media influencer gained major popularity after participating in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.