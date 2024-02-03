India Reports 159 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India recorded a daily increase of 159 COVID-19 cases, with 1,400 active cases, as reported by the health ministry on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, three deaths in Kerala have been reported. While daily cases had reduced to double digits until December 5, a subsequent rise occurred due to the emergence of a new variant and colder weather conditions. After December 5, the highest single-day increase reached 841 new cases on December 31, 2023, accounting for 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021. Despite the increase, the JN.1 sub-variant has not led to an exponential rise in new cases, hospitalization, or mortality, according to official sources.

Among the total active cases, approximately 92% are recovering under home isolation. India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the peak occurring during the delta wave in April-June 2021, reporting 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the country has seen over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years. The number of recoveries exceeds 4.4 crore, yielding a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines, according to the ministry’s website.