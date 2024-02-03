Indian Military Personnel to Be Rotated in Maldives by May 10

After the second India-Maldives High-Level Core Group meeting in Delhi, a press release from the Maldivian government stated that India would replace its military personnel in Male gradually. The agreement outlined that the Indian government would replace military personnel on one of the three aviation platforms by March 10 and on the other two by May 10. However, there is no clarity on whether civilian operators or a fresh batch of military personnel will replace them. A third meeting is scheduled in Male at the end of February to further discuss the matter.

The India-Maldives High-Level Core Group, consisting of diplomats and military officials, met in Delhi to agree on mutually workable solutions. These solutions aim to ensure the continuous operation of Indian aviation platforms providing humanitarian and medevac services in Maldives. The group also discussed bilateral cooperation, expediting ongoing development projects, and enhancing the partnership. The third meeting, set for the last week of February in Male, will continue addressing these issues.

The decision to replace Indian military personnel comes after the newly elected Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, declared the return of Indian military personnel to India. The 88 personnel, associated with one helicopter and two Dornier aircraft for humanitarian and medevac services, were given a deadline of March 15 to withdraw. Political turmoil, including opposition efforts to impeach the President and concerns about a Chinese vessel in Maldivian waters, adds complexity to the situation.