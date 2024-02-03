Indian Navy foils another piracy attempt, rescues Iranian and Pakistani nationals

Mumbai: The Indian Navy foiled yet another piracy attempt near East of Somalia. The pirates attacked an an Iranian-flagged, fishing vessel. 7 pirates had boarded FV Omaril, an Iranian-flagged vessel, and held the crew as hostages. The Indian Navy also has rescued 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani nationals from captivity.

The Indian Navy said that the Navy’s Rapid Patrol Aircraft (RPA) detected suspicious activity on the FV Omari on January 31 and deployed INS Sharada for the mission. INS Sharada is engaged in anti-piracy operations.

‘INS Sharada intercepted the vessel in the early hours of Friday and used her integral helicopter and boats to coerce the pirates for the safe release of crew along with the vessel. The ship has ensured the successful release of the crew, comprising 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals, along with the boat. Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious life at sea, symbolising Indian Navy’s resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea,’ the Indian Navy said in a statement.

On January 29, the Indian Navy rescued 19 Pakistani sailors from Somalian pirates. The Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel hijacked by pirates along the East coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. The Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi was hijacked by armed pirates. The priates took the 19 crew members – all Pakistanis – hostage. The warship intercepted the fishing vessel and coerced the pirates to release the hostages.

About 10-12 warships are currently deployed in the Arabian Sea, including INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Kolkata, INS Chennai, and a Talwar Class frigate. The Navy’s P8I maritime patrol aircraft, MQ-9B Predator drones, and Dornier aircraft are also carrying out enhanced surveillance of the region.