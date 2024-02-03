Jammu-Srinagar NH Resumes Operations Following Two-Day Closure

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened on Saturday after a two-day closure caused by multiple landslides due to heavy rains and snowfall. The traffic department urged commuters to follow lane discipline and drive cautiously on the slippery and partially single-lane stretch near Sherbibi in Ramban district. The highway, a crucial all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was halted on Thursday due to landslides and road damage, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Efforts by road clearance agencies cleared the debris, allowing stranded vehicles to move towards their destinations late Friday afternoon.

While the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has resumed, the strategic Srinagar-Leh National Highway (434 km) and the Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian in Kashmir, remain blocked due to heavy snowfall. Meteorological forecasts indicate wet weather until Sunday evening, advising travelers to check official advisories before starting their journeys. The weather update anticipates light to moderate snow or rain in many places on Saturday and the possibility of heavy snowfall in isolated higher reaches on Sunday. Snowfall estimates include 7-10 inches in the middle and higher reaches of north, north-western, and central Kashmir, while south Kashmir may experience 12-15 inches. Plains of Jammu division may receive light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning. The forecast emphasizes caution for the higher reaches and districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban in Jammu region till Sunday night.