Janamaithri Squad Excise Dept to Combat Exploitation of Tribals

The excise department is contemplating the establishment of a Janamaithri special squad, modeled after the people-friendly initiative of the state police, in the Kuttampuzha tribal village of Ernakulam district. This move aims to combat the exploitation of tribal residents, particularly the youth, by individuals engaged in illegal alcohol and drug trade activities. Officials highlight the squad’s focus on preventing the exploitation of tribal community members by arrack/hooch brewers and ganja cultivators, who often operate in forest fringes for their illicit practices.

Sudheer T N, the Excise Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) in Ernakulam, reveals that the proposal is currently under government consideration. Similar excise Janamaithri special squads are already operational in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, and Malappuram, demonstrating success in their initiatives. The Janamaithri squad will not only address exploitation issues but also provide career orientation to young tribal members. Sudheer emphasizes the squad’s awareness-focused approach, building community confidence, offering academic guidance, and providing training for entrance examinations and PSC coaching.

In addition to its preventive role against exploitation, the Janamaithri special squad aims to understand and resolve community issues. Members of the tribal community, selected through the Public Service Commission (PSC), are involved in similar squads in other districts. The establishment of such squads is seen as a crucial step in curbing the rise of illegal activities, such as ganja and arrack production, in tribal areas. These squads play a vital role in collecting information about illicit activities in challenging-to-reach areas for enforcement agencies.