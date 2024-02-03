Jio launches two new AirFiber add-on plans in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading internet service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has introduced two new AirFiber add-on plans in India. Both these plans can be used over existing plans to get more data.

Jio has launched two new Rs. 101 and Rs. 251 Data Booster Packs. The Rs. 101 Data Booster Pack will offer 100GB of additional data over the existing plan at the same speed as the base plan. ‘Over the existing plan’ here translates to the user being able to use the additional data this pack offers, once the data available in the base plan is exhausted.

The Rs. 251 add-on plan will provide 500GB of additional data over the existing plan, also at the same speed as that plan. Neither plans support voice-calling services. Validity of these booster packs is the same as the base plan, as well.

Jio AirFiber is an alternative to TV, DTH, and broadband services. It was launched in India in September 2023. Jio AirFiber allows users to access more than 550 digital TV channels and offer subscriptions to over 16 OTT applications including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5. Its service can be used on several devices like smartphones, PCs, smart TVs, tablets, etc. while running set-top boxes simultaneously.