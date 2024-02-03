LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, announces Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this on Saturday morning.

‘I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,’ ,” PM Modi said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in the country. It has been granted to 49 individuals so far, with 17 posthumously. Instituted in 1954, this award is open to anyone, regardless of race, occupation, position or gender.

