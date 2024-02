Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake struck the UAE today. The earthquake measuring 2.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck west of Falaj Al Moalla in Umm Al Quwainat 9.10pm on February 2, 2024. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the depth of the earthquake was 5km.

The authority said that the tremor was not felt by residents and had no effect in the country.

More details awaited.