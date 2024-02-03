Mayors’ administration in New York City to roll out $53 million providing pre-paid credit cards to migrant families

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is launching a $53 million pilot program designed to provide financial assistance to migrant families temporarily residing in city hotels. The initiative, named the Immediate Response Card, is set to be administered by Mobility Capital Finance (MoCaFi). The primary goal is to offer support to asylum seekers staying at the Roosevelt Hotel by providing them with pre-paid credit cards that can be used to purchase food and essential supplies.

City Hall has outlined that the program will begin with 500 migrant families, and it is intended to replace the existing food service provided at the hotels. The pre-paid credit cards, exclusively usable at specified outlets including bodegas, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores, come with specific conditions. Recipients are required to commit to spending the funds solely on food and baby supplies, confirmed through a signed affidavit.

A crucial aspect of the program is the requirement for recipients to adhere strictly to the designated spending categories. Any deviation from the outlined use may result in expulsion from the program. The city’s intention is to ensure that the financial assistance provided through the pre-paid cards is directed toward essential needs, emphasizing food and baby supplies.

The Immediate Response Card initiative is a significant step in addressing the challenges faced by migrant families and asylum seekers in meeting their basic needs during their stay in temporary accommodations. The use of pre-paid cards aims to empower recipients to make choices regarding their essential purchases while maintaining accountability through the program’s guidelines and conditions.