Moderate intensity earthquake strikes USA

New York: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the US state of Oklahoma . According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 6 km. The earthquake’s epicenter was located just northwest of Prague in Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries in the region. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) warned that the threat of aftershocks would continue for some time.

A series of earthquakes rattled the Oklahoma City less than a month ago, with the most significant being a magnitude-4.4.