Over Half of Silkyara Tunnel Workers Hesitant to Return

After a challenging 17-day rescue operation following the incident at Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel, 26 of the 41 rescued laborers are opting not to resume work on the tunnel construction project. Construction recommenced after the tunnel’s partial collapse in November of the previous year, with over half of the workers expressing reluctance to return. Sources familiar with the construction site reveal that the laborers, who endured a traumatic 17-day ordeal inside the tunnel, are still grappling with the aftermath of the experience. Finding replacements for these workers has become a significant challenge for the construction company due to the hazardous nature of the assignment.

In discussions with the construction company’s representatives, it was disclosed that 26 laborers have outright refused to return to work in the tunnel. Meanwhile, 15 workers are willing to resume work, with 10 of them registered with the responsible construction company, Navayug Engineering. The company is actively addressing the mental and emotional well-being of the workers and is increasingly concerned about the experienced laborers not returning.

Despite providing motivation to fellow workers during the tunnel incident, foreman Gabar Singh Negi from Kotdwar has chosen to delay his return to Silkyara. Citing personal reasons such as his son’s upcoming board exams and his mother’s health, Negi intends to reconsider his return once these matters are resolved. Another worker, Raju Nayak from Odisha, has decided not to return to Silkyara, actively seeking job opportunities in his home state. Additionally, residents of Ranchi, Jharkhand, including Chanku Bediya and two others, who were trapped in the tunnel have also opted not to go back.