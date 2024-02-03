Paneer Nuggets Recipe for a Flavorful Snack

Here’s a simple and tasty recipe for Paneer Nuggets:

Ingredients:

– 200g paneer (cottage cheese), grated

– 1 cup breadcrumbs

– 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup cornflour

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Water for batter

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix grated paneer, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Combine well to form a dough.

2. Shape the paneer mixture into small nuggets or any desired shape.

3. In a separate bowl, prepare a batter by mixing all-purpose flour, cornflour, a pinch of salt, and enough water to make a smooth, thick consistency.

4. Dip each paneer nugget into the batter, ensuring it’s well-coated.

5. Roll the coated nugget in breadcrumbs until evenly covered.

6. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the coated paneer nuggets into the oil.

7. Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides.

8. Remove the paneer nuggets and place them on a kitchen paper towel to absorb excess oil.

9. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney.

Enjoy your homemade Paneer Nuggets!