PM Modi Advocates Collaborative Approach in Global Justice Delivery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the use of modern technology by criminals for funding and operations across regions, emphasizing the need to rethink, reimagine, and reform legal systems for effective justice delivery. Addressing the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) – Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC), he urged countries to collaborate in investigation and justice delivery, likening it to existing cooperation in air traffic control and maritime traffic. Modi stressed that working together turns jurisdiction into a tool for delivering justice rather than delaying it, especially considering the radical changes in the nature and scope of crime.

Expressing hope that the conference would work towards ensuring universal access to timely justice, Modi acknowledged the challenges posed by the rise of cryptocurrency and cyber threats. He called for a more flexible and adaptable justice delivery system to address the challenges of the 21st century, emphasizing that ancient Indian beliefs emphasize justice as fundamental to independent self-governance and the existence of a nation. Modi also noted the importance of legal education in justice delivery, advocating for increased representation of women in law schools and the legal system. The conference’s theme, “Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery,” focuses on crucial issues like judicial transition, ethical dimensions of legal practice, executive accountability, and modern-day legal education.