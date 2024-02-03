PM Modi Launches Projects Worth More Than Rs 68,000 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects exceeding Rs 68,000 crore during an event. The initiatives include the inauguration of the permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, valued at Rs 400 crore, and the unveiling of various infrastructure projects spanning power, roads, and railways. Notably, the PM had initiated the construction of the IIM campus in 2021. Additionally, he flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, enhancing regional connectivity, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation. The inauguration of the 412-km Dhamra–Angul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL) was another significant step, costing around Rs 2,450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’ initiative. This project aims to connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid. The event witnessed the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.