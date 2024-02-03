PM Modi to Launch Odisha Projects Worth Rs 68,400 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha, with a focus on unveiling the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Scheduled to arrive at Jharsuguda airport around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will proceed to the IIM-Sambalpur campus, where he will be joined by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Among the projects is the Rs 400-crore IIM-Sambalpur campus, along with infrastructure initiatives totaling Rs 68,000 crore, encompassing sectors like power, roads, and railways. The event is part of Modi’s commitment to advancing regional development and education in the state.

Following the project unveilings, Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting at Remed Ground around 3 pm before departing for Guwahati. Stringent security measures have been put in place for the Prime Minister’s visit, ensuring the safety and smooth execution of the inauguration events. The investments in infrastructure and education underscore the government’s emphasis on holistic development and the advancement of key sectors in Odisha, contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the state.