Reserve Bank of India issues new update on Rs 2,000 bank notes

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) updated about the status of Rs 2,000 bank notes. The apex bank said that Rs 8,897 crore of Rs 2,000 bank notes are yet to be returned to the banking system. The Rs 2000 bank notes were withdrawn from circulation from May 19, last year.

As per RBi data, the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023. It has declined to Rs 8,897 crore at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

As much as 97.50 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned. As on January 1, 2024, the total value of the Rs 2,000 bank notes in circulation stood at Rs 9,330 crore.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes were initially introduced in November 2016 following the demonetization of the then-existing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes. The printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes ceased in 2018-19.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices). These offices are situated in major cities including in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, and New Delhi.