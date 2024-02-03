Russia’s response to the heightened demand on the battlefield has resulted in the creation of over half a million new jobs in its defence sector, according to President Vladimir Putin. This development underscores the significant allocation of resources by the Kremlin towards its extensive military operation in Ukraine, with the defence sector playing a pivotal role in driving growth amid economic sanctions.

Speaking at a political forum with defence workers in Tula, President Putin highlighted the creation of 520,000 new jobs in the defence sector over the last year and a half. The emphasis on swift and effective responses to battlefield dynamics was stressed by Putin, who remarked that success in contemporary warfare requires rapid and adequate reactions to unfolding events. In this context, he stated, “Whoever does it all faster, wins.”

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, characterized by protracted combat without major territorial gains for either side, has led Moscow to bolster its manpower and increase arms production. The Russian government announced plans for a substantial 68% increase in military spending last year, surpassing allocations for education, environmental protection, and healthcare combined.

This surge in military spending has stimulated economic activity in Russia, with a subsequent impact on the labour market. Workers have been drawn away from civilian industries facing labour shortages, contributing to a record low unemployment rate. However, this shift has also led to inflationary pressures within the economy.

As Russia continues its military campaign against Ukraine, the dynamics of the conflict have influenced various aspects of the country’s economic landscape, with the defence sector playing a central role in shaping growth and employment trends.