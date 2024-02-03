Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir, seizes mortar and pistol

Srinagar: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted search operation in the Sangla area of Surankote. The team seized a 51 mortars, 1 mortar shell, 3 pistols, 5 pistol rounds, and 1 bag.

No arrests have been made in connection with the recovery. The weapons were found packed in a bag and had gathered rust. The security team said that the hideout was not used by terrorists for years together. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Earlier on January 27, Kupwara Police busted a terror module and arrested five terror associates in Karnah district. The module was involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition in the region. The police also seized various incriminating materials like one AK Rifle, one AK Magazine, 20 AK Rounds, 2 pistols and 2 pistol magazines were recovered.