Simple tips for couples to get pregnant

Getting pregnant might not be easy for every couple. Several internal as well as external factors affect fertility in both men and women. Your diet and lifestyle also affect fertility.

Tips to get pregnant:

1. Do not miss your fertile window

Tracking your ovulation is one of the best ways to know your fertile window. Ovulation usually happens on the 14th day from the first day of your last period (if you have a 28-day cycle). The day for ovulation changes according to the length of your menstrual cycle.When trying to conceive it is crucial to have intercourse around ovulation.

2. Eat a fertility-boosting diet

To boost your fertility naturally, it is crucial to eat whole foods. Nuts, seeds, fresh fruits, healthy fats and protein-rich foods must be a part of your diet. If you have PCOS, it is essential to pay attention to your carb intake.

3. Make lifestyle modifications

It is crucial to stay physically active to enhance your fertility. However, you should not over-exercise if you’re trying to conceive. Regular exercise also helps maintain a healthy weight, increasing your chances of getting pregnant.

4. Don’t smoke

Smoking can negatively affect fertility in both men and women. Even secondhand smoke is bad for you

5. Manage stress

Stress can be more harmful than you think. Uncontrolled stress has a strong influence on your hormones. Hormonal imbalance can affect your menstrual cycle and ovulation. The inability to conceive can also trigger stress.Try meditation, yoga and other stress management techniques.