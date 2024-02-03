Simple tips to stay awake during night shifts

According to researchers, working at night conflicts with a person’s circadian clock, making it harder to stay focused and awake. Managing fatigue is thus critical for workplace health and safety.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, there is a link between shift work and long working hours and several health issuesTrusted Source. These include an increased risk of metabolic problems, heart disease, gastrointestinal difficulties, obesity, and certain cancers.

A study published by the American Association for Cancer Research found that for every 5 years of night shift work, the risk of breast cancer rises by 3.3%.

‘Night shift work is linked to certain chronic illnesses and diseases, including metabolic gastrointestinal issues, ulcer, obesity and heart disease. People who do night shifts don’t get sufficient sleep, which impacts their metabolism and appetite,’said Shalini Bliss, Head Dietitian, Columbia Asia Hospital, in Gurugram.

‘They also tend to have a poor diet and irregular eating habits, which can affect their health and performance. If you are doing the night shift, you should eat a small protein-rich, complex carb snack instead of a full meal during the break,’ added she.

Tips to be active during night shifts:

Set up a dark sleeping area

Adjust your sleep schedule

Exercise when you wake up

Eat a healthy meal before work

Stay busy throughout your shift

Keep your workspace bright

Make friends with your colleagues

Limit your caffeine intake