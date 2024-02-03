Taylor Swift to be seated next to singer Lana Del Ray during the Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift has the potential to make Grammy history if she clinches the Album of the Year award at the upcoming Grammys in 2024. If successful, she would become the sole artist to achieve the highest number of Album of the Year wins. While speculation surrounds this possibility, an additional update about Swift’s Grammy attendance has surfaced due to a leaked picture from the venue.

According to the latest information shared by Pop Base on their official X handle, Taylor Swift is slated to be seated alongside singer Lana Del Ray during the Grammy Awards on February 4. The event, considered music’s most significant night, will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The leaked image exhibited their name cards affixed to chairs positioned next to each other at a table, confirming that Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray will share the same seating arrangement at the ceremony. The accompanying caption in the post read, “Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift will be seated next to each other at the Grammys on Sunday.”

Fans may recall that Lana Del Rey collaborated with Taylor Swift on the track “Snow on the Beach” from the album “Midnights.” The revelation of these seating arrangements has added an extra layer of anticipation for fans, creating excitement about potential interactions and collaborations at the prestigious music event.