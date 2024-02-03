Thailand Open: India’s Ashmita Chaliha enters semifinals

Bangkok: In badminton, India’s Ashmita Chaliha entered the Women’s Singles semifinals of the Thailand Masters tournament. The World Number 61 Ashmita Chaliha defeated Ester Nurumi Wardoyo of Indonesia, ranked 44th, in straight games,’ 21-14, 19-21, 21-13’ in the quarterfinals at Bangkok.

Ashmita Chaliha from Assam remains the only Indian player in the fray after Mithun Manjunath lost his Men’s Singles quarterfinals while the Women’s Doubles pairs of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also exited from the Super 300 tournament in the last-eight stage.

In the Men’s Singles, national champion and World Number 63 Manjunath lost to Dutchman Mark Caljouw ‘19-21, 15-21’ in the quarterfinals. Sixth-seeded doubles pair of Treesa and Gayatri suffered a narrow loss to fourth seeds Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi ‘12-21, 21-17, 21-23’ in the last-eight match.