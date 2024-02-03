Three-Day Closure of NIT-Campus Due to Campus Unrest

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has declared a three-day closure due to ongoing campus unrest following the suspension of a student. The Dean Students’ Welfare office has temporarily suspended the suspension order until the appellate authority reviews the student’s appeal. The institute sought police protection on February 1 due to mobbing and external disturbances, leading to the decision to declare non-instructional and non-office days on February 2, 3, and 4. Academic and office activities, including exams, campus placements, and interviews, will be postponed, with new dates to be announced later.

The unrest stems from the suspension of Vyshak Premkumar, a fourth-year student, for violating the institute’s code of conduct. The suspension, initially until January 2025, was halted after widespread protests erupted on the campus. Students expressed dissatisfaction with the institute’s decision to suspend a student who protested with a banner reading “India is not Ramrajya.” A sit-in protest at the main entrance prompted the college authorities to reconsider the suspension order. Vyshak, the suspended student, awaits a reasonable decision from the college authorities.

The campus witnessed tensions as students from a pro-Hindu group, shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and painting a saffron map of India, allegedly assaulted another student, Kailash. Vyshak claims no action was taken against them, emphasizing the perceived injustice in the handling of such incidents on the campus. Alumni and author Vinod Narayanan criticized the college authorities for not addressing the broader issues raised by the protesting students.