Three people injured in a knife attack at a major railway station in Paris

A knife attack occurred at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Saturday, resulting in three people sustaining injuries. The incident took place at 8 am local time, leaving one person with serious injuries and two others with minor wounds. French police promptly arrested the suspected attacker, and the motives behind the crime remain unclear.

According to a police source, the assailant did not utter any religious slogans during the attack and presented an Italian driving license when apprehended. However, the individual’s nationality was not immediately known, and authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the details of the incident.

The Gare de Lyon railway station is a major transportation hub serving both domestic trains and those heading to Switzerland and Italy. Following the attack, the rail operator SNCF posted on social media that the area between halls one and three at the station would be temporarily inaccessible.

The swift response by law enforcement in arresting the suspected attacker contributes to ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the motives behind the incident and gather additional information about the assailant. The situation also highlights the need for vigilance and security measures at public spaces, including major transportation hubs, to prevent and respond to such incidents promptly.