Tight security measures in Varanasi in response to bandh call

In response to the Varanasi district court’s January 31, 2024 order permitting puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, business establishments and shops in Muslim-majority areas throughout Varanasi district chose to remain closed during a bandh. The bandh was organized in protest against the court’s decision. Mufti-e-Banaras and AIM general secretary Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani issued the bandh call, urging the Muslim community to refrain from work and peacefully attend namaz at the nearest mosque. Muslim women were also advised to stay indoors during this period.

Despite the bandh, the police administration had taken precautionary measures and raised an alert in Varanasi district, particularly in anticipation of Friday namaz. Fortunately, the namaz proceedings at all mosques concluded peacefully. The police deployed a significant force, including RAF, across the city. Additional security measures were implemented around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi area, with heightened forces, while Chowk and Bansphatak areas were designated as no-vehicle zones.

