Truck loaded with gas canisters explode in Kenya’s capital Nairobi killing nearly 300

In Nairobi, Kenya, a devastating incident unfolded as a truck laden with gas canisters exploded, leading to a massive fire that claimed the lives of three people and left 280 others wounded, as reported by authorities.

The explosion, which occurred near a residential area in the southeast of Nairobi, sent a colossal fireball into the night sky. The impact shattered numerous buildings, damaged vehicles, and engulfed a nearby textile and garment warehouse.

According to the government, the blast occurred at a gas refilling plant, resulting in three fatalities, while 280 individuals were receiving treatment at hospitals across Nairobi. The Kenyan Red Cross reported that additional casualties were being attended to at a triage point.

Survivor Edwin Machio recounted his harrowing experience, stating, “The fire caught up with me from almost one kilometre away as I was escaping.” He described how the flames from the explosion knocked him down and burned his neck. Removing his shirt, he revealed burnt flesh on his shoulders and upper arms.

The catastrophic incident not only caused loss of life and injuries but also left a trail of destruction, impacting residential and commercial structures in the vicinity. The aftermath required extensive emergency response efforts to treat the injured and manage the consequences of the fire.