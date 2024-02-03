UAE authority announces multiple road closures

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi announced multiple road closure in the emirate on February 3. The authority announced the closures on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads, from 6am to 2pm. These roads will be closed due to a cycling event.

The closures will begin from Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St in Abu Dhabi near Khalifa University and move onto Channel St. near Khalifa City and Al Raha Beach. Sweihan Road and Al Taf Road leading up to Jebel Hafeet will also be closed.

Earlier the Integrated Transport Centre had announced a partial road closure on a key road from Friday. The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from 10pm on Friday, February 2 to 12 noon on Sunday, February 4. The closure will be in effect on the two left lanes towards Al Ain.

The authority has advised motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.