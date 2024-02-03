UK Study: Your Dog may live longer if they have these physical traits

In a comprehensive study encompassing nearly 600,000 British dogs representing over 150 breeds, researchers have identified significant variations in average lifespans based on factors such as size, head shape, and gender. The study, led by Dogs Trust, a British dog welfare charity, revealed that small breeds with elongated snouts lived nearly two and a half years longer on average than large breeds with short noses.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shed light on potential risks and provide a basis for further research aimed at enhancing canine well-being. The research unveiled that large breeds and those with flat faces exhibited shorter average lifespans compared to their smaller counterparts and dogs with elongated snouts. Additionally, female dogs, on average, outlived their male counterparts.

While the study provides valuable insights into breed-specific differences in lifespan, experts caution that the results may not be universally applicable outside of Britain due to varying breeding practices and gene pools. They emphasize the need for additional research to unravel the specific reasons behind these differences.

Genetic factors contributing to health issues in certain breeds are known, but other elements such as behavior, lifestyle, diet, and environment may also play a role in the observed variations in lifespans. The study utilized a database of 584,734 British dogs from diverse sources, including breed registries, pet insurance companies, and veterinary records.

The median lifespan across all dogs was determined to be 12.5 years, with considerable variations among breeds. For instance, Lancashire heelers, a petite herding breed, exhibited an average lifespan of 15.4 years, while the much larger Caucasian shepherd dogs averaged just 5.4 years. The study categorized breeds into small, medium, or large sizes and flat-faced, medium-proportioned, or long-faced head shapes, providing a comprehensive overview of the factors influencing canine lifespans.