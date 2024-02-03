US District Judge formally postpones trial against former US president Donald Trump

United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan officially delayed the trial against former US President Donald Trump, who is facing charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential Election. The trial, which was anticipated to commence next month, has been postponed due to the ongoing legal proceedings stemming from Trump’s assertion of immunity for actions taken during his tenure in office. The case, based in a Washington federal court, has been on hold since December.

Judge Chutkan refrained from providing a new trial start date, stating in a brief court entry that “the court will set a new schedule if and when the mandate is returned.” The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is yet to issue a ruling on Trump’s claim of immunity, with a hearing held on January 9 to consider his argument.

Amidst these legal challenges, Donald Trump continues to enjoy popularity among Republican voters and is currently a leading candidate in the internal party competition for the nomination to contest the 2024 US Presidential Election. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the trial, Trump remains a prominent figure in the political landscape, maintaining his influence within the Republican Party.