US State Department pledges the sale of the MQ-9B drones to India

A day after the US State Department committed to selling the MQ-9B drones to India to enhance its maritime security with advanced capabilities, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has also given its approval for the deal. US Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland and the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed his support for the sale of MQ-9 drones to India.

However, the complete approval for the deal still hinges on ratification by the US Congress. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) fulfilled a crucial step on Thursday (Feb 1) by providing the necessary certification, officially notifying the US Congress about the sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India. The proposed deal, estimated at $3.99 billion, awaits the Congress’s endorsement for final approval.

Senator Ben Cardin emphasized the significance of the US-India partnership, stating that it plays a crucial role in ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region, including through collaborative efforts like the Quad. He expressed his endorsement for strengthening the bilateral relationship with India as long as the partnership is grounded in mutual trust and respect. The MQ-9B drones are expected to enhance India’s capabilities in safeguarding its maritime interests and security.

As the deal progresses through the legislative process, the commitment from the State Department and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee signals a positive trajectory for US-India defense cooperation, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.