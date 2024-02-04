2 Maoists gunned down by security forces

Narayanpur: Security forces neutralized 2 maoists in an encounter. The encounter took place in the forest near Gomagal village in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

After getting specific information about the presence of ‘Arab’ alias Kamlesh, the secretary of the Nelnar area committee of Maoists, local organisation squad (LOS) commander Somdu and other Maoists in the area, a team of security personnel launched a search operation.

Maoists fired on the team and they retaliated. After the exchange of fire, bodies of 2 Naxalites, along with a .12-bore gun and a muzzle-loading gun, were recovered from the spot.The identity of the maoists is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this week, 3 CRPF personnel, including 2 belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in the encounter in Sukma district of the state