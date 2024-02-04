2024 Bharat Mobility Show: Maruti Suzuki unveils eVX: Details

Mumbai: Leading carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce its first tech-loaded electric product in India. The vehicle named ‘eVX’ was unveiled at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo. It is the same concept that was displayed at Auto Expo 2023 and the Japan Mobility Show 2023 last year.

As per the report, the company is expected to release the EV later this year. However, the exact period is yet to be shared by the brand.

The EV will be developed on a specialized platform. It will measure 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. The eVX will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. The e-SUV will be capable of providing a max range of around 550 km on a single charge.

The eVX will come with all-LED lights, connected tail lamps, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, flush-fitted rear door handle, dual-screen setup for the dashboard, and more. The model is expected to enter in Indian market at a starting price between Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 23 (ex-showroom).