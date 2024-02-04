5 simple yoga asanas to beat winter lethargy

Shorter days and hormonal changes in winter may lead to physical and mental health issues. ‘During winter, the shorter days disrupt our sleep and waking cycles, potentially leading to hormonal changes, particularly in the levels of melatonin—the hormone regulating our alertness and sleepiness. The increase in melatonin production in darkness often leaves us feeling more tired. While physical activity is a powerful remedy, the winter chill may dampen our motivation to exercise outdoors. However, maintaining regular exercise is important,’ says Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute.

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar):

The asana increase your heart rate, generate warmth, and energise your entire body.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana): This yoga asana stimulates the nervous system, Ustrasana fosters an emotional equilibrium, countering the winter blues with a surge of openness and positivity.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): The asana stimulates the thyroid gland, a key player in regulating your metabolism and energy levels.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana): Vrikshasana not only builds strength in your legs and core but also grounds your energy. The pose instils a sense of stability, helping you stand firm.

Child’s Pose (Balasana): This gentle resting posture acts as a stress-buster, unravelling tension in the back, neck, and shoulders – prime areas for stress accumulation.