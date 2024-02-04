Apple CEO Tim Cook hints towards prospects of introducing generative AI into Apple products

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at the potential introduction of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) features into Apple products. This comes as Apple aims to catch up with rivals like Google and Samsung, which have already incorporated some generative AI features in their recent smartphone models.

During the quarterly earnings report, Cook discussed ongoing AI developments at Apple, emphasizing the company’s commitment to investing in technologies that will shape the future. He specifically mentioned artificial intelligence, stating that Apple is dedicating a significant amount of time and effort to AI development. Cook expressed excitement about sharing details of Apple’s work in the AI space later this year.

While Cook didn’t provide specific details about the upcoming changes or how they will be unveiled, his remarks indicate that Apple is gearing up to embrace the AI trend. Cook highlighted the “huge opportunity” for Apple with generative AI and AI, suggesting that the company sees great potential in incorporating AI technologies into its products.

Reports suggest that Apple is planning to position iOS 18 as a substantial update, integrating AI technologies throughout the system. References found in iOS 17.4 code hint at Apple testing a large language model called Ajax, along with other technologies like ChatGPT. This signals Apple’s intention to enhance its software with advanced AI features, bringing it in line with industry trends and competitors. The upcoming developments are eagerly awaited by Apple users and the tech community, as the company aims to make significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence.