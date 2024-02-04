Astrological prediction for February 4

Today is the ninth date of Magh Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Navami Tithi will last till 5:50 pm today. Today there will be Vriddhi Yoga at 12:12 pm, after which Dhruva Yoga will take place. Apart from this, after passing the whole day and night today, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 7:54 am tomorrow morning.

Aries: Today will be a good day for you. People looking for a job may get a job offer from a good company today. There is a chance of getting a promotion today while working in a private office.

Taurus: Today will be a happy day. Today, your business will grow. Your health is going to be good today.

Gemini: Today will be a day full of energy. Today you can start a new business. Today will be beneficial for shopkeepers. There are chances of getting more profits than usual.

Cancer: Today will be a mixed day. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. You need to be careful in the office today. Your one wrong step can land you in trouble. Today is going to be a good day for students of this zodiac sign.

Leo: Today is going to be a beneficial day for you. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen of this zodiac sign. By keeping the idol of Lord Ganesha in the office, you will get the opportunity of a big deal. Students will have to be a little careful today, do not be careless in their studies.

Virgo: Today new thoughts will come to your mind. Whatever decision you take today, it can be beneficial for you. Today, you will be less emotional and more practical.

Libra: Today is going to be a day full of happiness. Today you will have to fulfill many types of responsibilities. There will be happiness in family life.

Scorpio : Today will be a great day. Today, your pending work will be completed. Your health will be fine today. Today is a day for students to study diligently.

Sagittarius : Today your mind will be towards spirituality. There will be success in work that has been pending for many days.

Capricorn: Today is going to be an important day for you. Whatever work you do today, do it with full responsibility. Today is going to be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. Today, your health will be better than before.

Aquarius : Your confidence will increase today. Today there are chances of your pending work being completed. Today, you can easily solve the problems faced by you.

Pisces : Your luck will favor you today. Today, you will get relief from court cases. People of this zodiac sign will get news of success from their children today. Today, you can start a new business. Today, you will get support from colleagues in office work.