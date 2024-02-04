Beetroot Halwa Recipe

Beetroot halwa is made with grated beetroot, milk, sugar, and ghee. It also offers several health benefits.

Beetroot is an excellent source of fibre, folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B6, and C. All these nutrients work together to boost our immune system, improve digestion, support bone health, and maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

The betalains in beetroot has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties help in preventing oxidative stress in the body and reducing inflammation, which can lead to heart disease. The nitrates present in beetroots help in improving oxygen flow to the muscles, thus enhancing performance and reducing fatigue.

Also Read: 5 simple yoga asanas to beat winter lethargy

Ingredients:

2 cups grated beetroot

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

A pinch of saffron (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee over medium heat.

2. Add the grated beetroot and sauté for 5-6 minutes until it turns soft.

3. Slowly pour in the milk and mix well.

4. Let it cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beetroot is fully cooked and the milk has thickened.

5. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron (if using) to the pan and mix well.

6. Cook for another 5-6 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and the halwa has thickened.

7. Turn off the heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

8. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm.