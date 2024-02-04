Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Malayali expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: A keralite has won grand prize of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Rajeev Arikkatt has won the Dh15 million grand prize with Big Ticket’s raffle draw. A resident of Al Ain, Rajeev was named the lucky winner during the draw’s 260th series.

‘I still can’t believe it. I never imagined I would win the grand prize. It’s really a dream,’ said Rajeev.

Rajeev resides in the country with his wife and two children aged five and eight respectively. He currently works as an architectural draftsman. He purchased his winning ticket online with 20 of his close friends and family.

Earlier last month, an Indian national has won the Dh20-million grand prize (Rs 44 crore) in the Big Ticket Live draw.Munavar Fairoos, who works as a private driver in Al Ain will share the prize with a group of 30 people who pitched in to buy the ticket. Munavar has been buying tickets every month for the past five years.