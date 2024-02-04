Comedian Shane Gillis to make a comeback to the live comedy sketch show as a host

Comedian Shane Gillis, previously dismissed from SNL in 2019 for using a racial slur in a resurfaced 2018 YouTube video, is set to make a comeback to the live comedy sketch show as a host. The announcement was made during a recent episode hosted by The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, revealing that Gillis will host the show on February 24, with 21 Savage as the musical guest.

Originally slated to join SNL as a featured player, Gillis faced public backlash due to the controversial video, leading to his dismissal from the show. The resurfaced remarks triggered a public outcry, and SNL spokespersons expressed regret for not discovering the offensive language earlier, deeming it unacceptable.

The SNL team acknowledged Gillis’s talent as a comedian and cited his impressive audition as the reason for his initial hiring. However, they expressed remorse for not being aware of his prior offensive remarks and acknowledged that the language he used was offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable. The vetting process was recognized as falling short of their standard.

Now, with Gillis set to return as a host, it marks a significant development in his career, showcasing the potential for redemption and second chances in the entertainment industry. The announcement has sparked discussions about forgiveness, growth, and the entertainment industry’s evolving approach to addressing past controversies involving its performers.