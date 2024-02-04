Denmark’s 83-year-old Queen Margrethe wins Denmark’s equivalent of an Oscar for best costume designer

Denmark’s 83-year-old former Queen Margrethe, who recently abdicated in favor of her son Frederik, achieved a remarkable feat on Saturday by winning Denmark’s prestigious Robert Award for best costume designer. The esteemed recognition was bestowed upon her for her contributions to the Netflix film “Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction,” a cinematic adaptation of a book by renowned Danish author Karen Blixen, famous for her memoir “Out of Africa.” Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bille August, the movie pays homage to Blixen’s literary legacy.

Despite her absence at the award ceremony in Copenhagen, Queen Margrethe’s work was celebrated, and the film’s producer, Marcella Dichmann, graciously accepted the prize on her behalf. The film itself delves into the narrative inspired by Blixen’s literary works, showcasing Queen Margrethe’s artistic talents and dedication to the craft of costume design.

Beyond her royal duties, Queen Margrethe has established herself as a multifaceted artist, excelling as a painter and illustrator. Her artistic pursuits extend to collaborations with the Royal Danish Ballet and Royal Danish Theatre, where she has contributed as a costume and set designer on numerous occasions. Notably, she also played a pivotal role in designing the sets for “Ehrengard,” earning her a nomination for a Robert prize in the category of set design.

Queen Margrethe’s artistic achievements reflect her passion for creativity and cultural contributions, making her an inspiring figure even beyond her royal status.